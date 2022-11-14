Q3 2022 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / NTS GMT

Andreas Arndt - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG - CEO & CFO



Yes. Good morning. And also from my side, warm welcome to PBB's analyst call. PBB is well on track. Despite strong economic and geopolitical headwinds, we continued to demonstrate resilience. All in all the system, i.e., our business approach, works as designed. PBB proved stability in third quarter results and full year 2022 results forecast and beyond, stability on the earnings side as