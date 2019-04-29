Q1 2019 Probi AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Probi AB Q1 Report 2019. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Tom RÃ¶nnlund; and CFO, Henrik Lundkvist. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to Tom RÃ¶nnlund. Please begin.



Tom RÃ¶nnlund - Probi AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you. Welcome, and good morning to everybody dialing in for this call today where we will be presenting the first quarter results for -- in 2019 for Probi AB. Together with me here in Lund, I have our CFO, Henrik Lundkvist, in the call as well.



Turning to -- oh sorry, turning to Page #3 is today's agenda. We will initiate with an overview and perspective on our first quarter performance. I will then hand over the word to our CFO, Henrik, who will walk us through the financial review. I will also finish off the call with some comments on -- and perspectives on our outlook as a company. We will, after this, also