Q2 2019 Probi AB Earnings Call Transcript

Tom RÃ¶nnlund - Probi AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Tom RÃ¶nnlund here, together with Henrik Lundkvist, CEO and CFO, respectively, and welcome to this presentation of the second quarter results for Probi AB.



Turning to next page, please. There's a safe harbor statement here. Please familiarize yourselves with that.



And turning to Page 3. We have the agenda for today where we'll provide an overview of our first quarter, and of course, have also a financial review and provide a couple of comments with regards to our outlook moving forward, and after that, we will also open up for a Q&A session.



So please, let's turn to Page #4 in the presentation. And as you'll see here, Probi had a very strong quarter in the second quarter of 2019. Our net sales grew by 18% this quarter