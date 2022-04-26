Q1 2022 Probi AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Probi Audiocast with Teleconference First Quarter 2022. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Tom Ronnlund; and CFO, Henrik Lundkvist. Gentlemen, please go ahead.



Tom Ronnlund - Probi AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, and a warm welcome to everybody dialing in today for our presentation of our Q1 results for 2022. And as usual, together with me here, I have Henrik Lundkvist, our CFO.



Please turn to the next page, please, #2. And please familiarize yourselves with our safe harbor statement. Next slide, please, #3, where we have today's agenda, where we're going to present an overview of our results, our financials, as well as some comments on our outlook moving forward.



Please turn to the next page, please, #4. So as presented, we have a start to the year which we are not satisfied with, where we have weak development, particularly in the region Americas, mainly related to certain customer ordering pattern, that resulted in a sales decrease of approximately or about -- of 10% in