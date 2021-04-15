Q1 2021 Publicis Groupe SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 15, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Arthur Sadoun - Publicis Groupe S.A. - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Thank you, Marion. Bonjour, and welcome to Publicis Groupe First Quarter 2021 Revenue Call. I am Arthur Sadoun. I'm here in Paris with our CFO, Michel-Alain Proch; and our Secretary General, Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner. Steve King, COO of Publicis Groupe, is joining us from London. As usual, we'll take all of your questions together after the presentation. Alessandra Girolami is also here and will be available to take your question offline after this session.



I will start this call by sharing our Q1 highlights. Then Michel-Alain will detail our revenue and net debt numbers. I will conclude with our 3 priorities for the rest of the year. Before we start, please take the time to read the disclaimer, which is an important legal matter.



Okay. Now let's