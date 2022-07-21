Half Year 2022 Publicis Groupe SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Publicis First Half 2022 Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. And at this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead.



Arthur Sadoun - Publicis Groupe S.A. - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Thank you, Emma, bonjour, and welcome to Publicis Group First Half 2022 Call. I am Arthur Sadoun, and I'm here in Paris with our CFO, Michel-Alain Proch; our Secretary General, Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner; and Steve King, our COO. As usual, we will take your questions together after the presentation. Alessandra Girolami is also here and will be available to take all of your questions offline after this session.



I will start this call by sharing our H1 highlights. Then Michel-Alain will take us through the detail of our numbers. After that, I will conclude with an update on our 2022 outlook. Finally, we will take all of your questions with the director. But before we start, please take the time to read the disclaimer, which is an important matter.



