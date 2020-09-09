Touchstone Exploration Inc Investor Webinar Transcript

Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
E D I T E D V E R S I O N
TXP.TO - Touchstone Exploration Inc
Touchstone Exploration Inc Investor Webinar
Sep 09, 2020 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Paul Baay
Touchstone Exploration Inc. - President & CEO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Roland Spencer
AJ Bell - Moderator
=====================
Questions and Answers
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Roland Spencer, AJ Bell - Moderator [1]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Coming through a few here. So a question for Paul. Have you encountered oil on core while drilling in Chinook like they did back in 1959?
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Paul Baay, Touchstone Exploration Inc. - President & CEO [2]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I've got to