Apr 29, 2021 / NTS GMT

Paul Baay - Touchstone Exploration Inc - President & CEO



Today, what I'd really like to do is walk everybody through where we come from and really take a good forward look as to where we are because I think the one takeaway I'd like from the presentation today would be is that we've got a lot more in front of us than we've got behind us. And just wanted to give everybody a glimpse into that as we go forward.



Our catch line on the front of this presentation used to be we wanted to be the largest onshore producer in Trinidad. And I think it was there for probably five or six years, and we've changed that partly to reflect where the company is but we can clearly see that that goals going to be achieved in 2022. So, we have to start looking beyond where we are.



Let me start out, and just walk through that the four pillars that we have. This is a real opportunity-rich environment that we're in where we are in Trinidad, where all of our assets are. We're in the updip band of the Venezuelan Basin. I'll show you a little geology as to why we're really excited about a number of things that we