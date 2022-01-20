Jan 20, 2022 / NTS GMT

Paul Baay - Touchstone Exploration Inc. - President & CEO



Thanks very much, Sarah. And I will say Happy New Year. And I will also say Happy New Year to all of our shareholders and potential investors. This is the first presentation that we've given so far this year.



So, the tone of the presentation will be a little different than what we had talked about last year and that we're going to take a little bit of a look back at sort of where we've come to, where we are now and take a really good look at the size of the asset base that we've now developed and brought on to place. But the biggest change that you're going to see is for 2022, this is the year when we transitioned from being a drilling exploration company to be in sort of what I'll call a money machine where we're going to bring on two, likely three projects that will all contribute cash this year.



So it's going to be a very different year for us than what we've looked at the past. So I'll take you through that and walk through as we go here. Why Touchstone? I think when you look at the asset base that we're going to show you, and