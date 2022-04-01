Apr 01, 2022 / NTS GMT
Paul Brotherhood - Investor Meet Company - Moderator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Touchstone Exploration Inc. Investor Update Presentation. (Operator Instructions)
Before we begin, we'd like to submit the following poll. And also that's fantastic we have so many of the Touchstone Exploration team with us today, so I'll start with the list. We've got Paul Baay, President & CEO; Scott Budau, CFO; James Shipka, COO; Brian Hollingshead, VP of Engineering and Business Development; Xavier Moonan, Manager of Exploration; Lynn Anderson, Manager of Subsurface; Christopher George, General Manager, Operations; and Rhea de Gourville, Manager of HSE.
I'd now like to hand you over to Paul Baay, President & CEO. Good afternoon, Paul.
Paul Baay - Touchstone Exploration Inc. - President & CEO
Thank you very much, Paul, for the introduction, and welcome everybody. Today, I think, we've got a really interesting presentation for you. And really the concept for today is to give you a little more detail on some of the things that you've maybe seen in
Touchstone Exploration Inc Investor Update Transcript
Apr 01, 2022 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...