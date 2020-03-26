Mar 26, 2020 - Mar 28, 2020 / NTS GMT

Paul Rennie - Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals LTD - CEO & MD



So I'd like to welcome everyone to the presentation by Paradigm. And this is an updated presentation just to bring everyone up to speed with where we are with our clinical development programs. I'd like to thank everyone for attending. And given the short time available for the presentation, I will be flicking through some slides. And in some cases, just leaving the slides for you to read at your leisure. We will be putting the presentation up on our website after we've gone through this presentation.



Now in terms of Paradigm's mission, again, that's there for you to read. I just wanted to highlight that Paradigm's aim is to develop and commercialize an ethical, safe, and effective pharmaceutical agent, of course, the bene's PPS for the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders in humans with degenerative disease driven by injury, an alphavirus infection, aging, or genetic predisposition as in the case of MPS.



In terms of the COVID-19 update, I think the take-home message here is that Paradigm has, since its inception,