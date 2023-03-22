Mar 22, 2023 / 02:00AM GMT

Matt Wright - NWR Communications - Moderator



Hello, and welcome back to the NWR Virtual Healthcare Conference. My name is Matt Wright. Next up, we have Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, which is listed on the ASX under the ticker PAR. And joining us on behalf of Paradigm today is CEO Paul Rennie.



(Conference Instructions) I'll now pass it over to Paul to give the presentation. Please go ahead.



Paul Rennie - Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited - Founder, Chairman, & MD



Thank you very much, Matt, and thank you, everyone, for attending. I'm very pleased to be here and present the Paradigm story. I'm just back from a major international conference on osteoarthritis, called OARSI, where many big pharma companies presented their data in relation to research that's going on within the field of osteoarthritis. And I was very, very privileged to say that Paradigm got invited to talk at the clinical trials symposia, where other pharma companies, along with Paradigm, spoke about their clinical development progress thus far.



And one of the amazing things