Sep 30, 2021 / NTS GMT

Ric Schumacher - Pressure BioSciences, Inc. - President, CEO, and Director



Yes. Pressure BioSciences is a company that is listed on the OTC under the symbol PBIO. We are a manufacturer and supplier of instruments, consumables, and very esoteric testing services to companies all over the world and laboratories all over the world.



What's different about us is that all of our products rely on the use of very high pressure. And when I'm talking about high pressure, I'm talking about pressures that are higher than the pressures at the bottom of the deepest part of the ocean, which is the Marianas Trench. Imagine 7 miles of ocean on top of you, 16,000 PSI or pounds per square inch.



And our products enable scientists all over the world to capitalize and use a very high pressure. And pressure can do things that we use temperature, we use heating coal, we use chemicals on the lab, but pressure can move at the speed of sound. It's instantaneous; it can be controlled. It just really hasn't been used that much in the past until we came along and found a way to very safely in cased pressure in