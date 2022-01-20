Jan 20, 2022 / NTS GMT

Callie Mellana - FORCE Family Office - Moderator



Thank you, everyone, for joining us today. We really appreciate you taking the time out to join us. And I do want to point out, for those of you just coming on, we are going to take audience questions. So please utilize the Q&A section at the bottom of your screen and type in questions as they come up and we will get to those at the end of the discussion.



So with that, I would like to turn it over now to FORCE Family Office's CEO, Steven Saltzstein. Thank you, everyone.



Steven Saltzstein - FORCE Family Office - Moderator



Thank you, Callie. And thank you, everyone, for joining us today. We greatly appreciate you taking time out of your day to be with us. We have a fantastic panel for you about the innovations and advancements in the CBD market. And I think our timing could not be better. I don't know how many of you know this, and this is my personal bandwagon, but there was an article published in the journal, Nature, last week about how CBD and hemp more specifically can help fight COVID.



And I