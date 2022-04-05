Apr 05, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Pressure BioSciences Q4 and fiscal year 2021 investor call and business update. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Richard Schumacher, President and CEO. Sir, the floor is yours.
Richard Schumacher - Pressure BioSciences, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, John, and thanks, everybody, for joining us for the PBI fourth-quarter and full fiscal year financial review and business update.
Before I begin, as always, I'm going to read a cautionary statement. The following remarks may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Such factors include, among others
Q4 2021 Pressure Biosciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 05, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...