Jul 06, 2022 / NTS GMT

Ana Berry - Emerging Growth - Moderator



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the 34th Emerging Growth Conference. As always, we have an exciting list of companies in a wide range of growth sectors presenting to you today. I am Ana Barry, and I'll be your host. So if you note today, we'll be running until about 2 p.m. Eastern Time when you switch to the next company you're going to see a black screen for a moment, but that's just us moving over to don't go anywhere if you do experience downtime for more than a minute or to refresh your browser and it should work properly.



Again, our platform does work best on Google Chrome. So if you're watching from an Apple device, you got to hit that play button to start the session. All our conferences are uploaded to the Emerging Growth Conference YouTube channel to subscribe their youtube.com/Emerging Growth Conference during each company's presentation. You can submit questions through our webcast module, and we'll tried to address as many questions as possible at the end of their presentation.



One last note, after today's event, you'll be