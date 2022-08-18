Q2 2022 Pressure Biosciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Richard Schumacher - Pressure BioSciences, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Matthew, and welcome, everybody. Welcome to the second-quarter financial review and business update in year 2022, believe it or not.



The following remarks may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different. For many future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, those detailed from time to time in the