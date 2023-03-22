Mar 22, 2023 / NTS GMT
Ana Berry - EmergingGrowth.com - Moderator
Welcome back, everyone. Next step, we have Pressure BioSciences, Inc. It trades on the OTCQB under the symbol PBIO and is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Their products are based on the unique properties of both constant and alternating hydrostatic pressure. Please welcome its President and CEO, Richard Schumacher. Welcome, Richard.
Richard Schumacher - Pressure BioSciences, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thanks, Ana. Great to be back.
Ana Berry - EmergingGrowth.com - Moderator
Nice to have you back. All right, take it away.
Richard Schumacher - Pressure BioSciences, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
I'll be happy to do that. And thanks to everybody for taking some time out of your busy data to get an update from Pressure BioSciences. We're an instrument and consumable company about 30 miles south of Boston. All
Pressure Biosciences Inc at Emerging Growth Virtual Conference Transcript
Mar 22, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...