Pembina Pipeline Corp Investor Day Transcript

May 14, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Cameron Goldade - Pembina Pipeline Corporation - Former VP of Capital Markets



So good morning, everyone. It's 8:30. We're going to get started. Lots of great material to cover today. Please find a seat.



First of all, welcome to Pembina's 2019 Investor Day. I'm Cameron Goldade, Pembina's Vice President of Capital Markets. We've got an exciting 2.5-hour presentation for you today. We'll leave some time for question-and-answers at the end.



Just a short safety message. I think most of you probably came up through the stairs when you came in this morning. If there is an alarm, that's where we'll evacuate out through the front of the building. Washrooms are just around the corner, behind me here. So please do take a break if needed. We will take a break around 10:00 a.m., a short 10-minute break, and then reconvene and finish the rest of the presentation.



I'd like to take the opportunity to introduce some of the Pembina personnel in the building today. First off, if I can have members of Pembina's executive team stand and wave so you can see who they are. We're also fortunate to have