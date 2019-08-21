Aug 21, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Carol, and I will be your operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Pembina Pipeline Corporation Investor and Analyst Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Scott Burrows, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



J. Scott Burrows - Pembina Pipeline Corporation - Senior VP & CFO



Thank you, Carol. Good morning, everyone. I'm Scott Burrows, Pembina's Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. This morning, Mick Dilger, Pembina's President and Chief Executive Officer, and I will walk through select slides from our presentation summarizing our announcement this morning on our offer to acquire Kinder Morgan Canada and the Cochin Pipeline. This presentation is being webcast and the slides are available for download on our website.



Before we start, I'd like to remind you that some of the comments made today may be forward-looking in nature and are based on Pembina's current expectations, estimates, judgments, projections and risks