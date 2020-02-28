Q4 2019 Pembina Pipeline Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Thank you, Marcella. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Pembina's Conference Call and Webcast to Review Highlights from the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019. I'm Scott Burrows, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. On the call with me today are Mick Dilger, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jason Wiun, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Pipelines; Jaret Sprott, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Facilities; Stu Taylor, Senior Vice President, Marketing and New Ventures and Corporate Development Officer.



Before we start, I'd like to remind you that some of the comments made today may be forward-looking in nature and are