Q1 2021 Pembina Pipeline Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Cameron Goldade - Pembina Pipeline Corporation - Interim CFO



Cameron Goldade, Pembina's Vice President, Capital Markets; Mick Dilger, President and Chief Executive Officer; Scott Burrows, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Harry Andersen, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Pipelines; Jaret Sprott, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Facilities; Stu Taylor, Senior Vice President, Marketing & New Ventures and Corporate Development Officer; and Janet Loduca, Senior Vice President, External Affairs and Chief Legal