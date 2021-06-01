Jun 01, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I'm Scott Burrows, Pembina's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. I'm joined by Mick Dilger, Pembina's President and Chief Executive Officer, to discuss this announcement this morning of our combination with Inter Pipeline. We are pleased to be joined by Harry Andersen, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Pipelines; Jaret Sprott, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Facilities; Stu Taylor, Senior Vice President, Marketing and New Ventures and Corporate Development Officer; and Janet Loduca, Senior Vice President, External