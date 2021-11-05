Q3 2021 Pembina Pipeline Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Pembina Pipeline Corporation 2021 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Cameron Goldade, Vice President of Capital Markets. Please go ahead.



Cameron Goldade;Vice President of Capital Markets -



Thank you, Christina, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Pembina's conference call and webcast to review highlights from the third quarter of 2021. On the call with me today, we have Mick Dilger, President and Chief Executive Officer; Scott Burrows, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Janet Loduca, Senior Vice President, External Affairs and Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer; Jaret Sprott, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Facilities; Harry Andersen, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Pipelines; and Stu Taylor, Senior Vice President, Marketing and New Ventures and Corporate Development Officer.



I'd like to remind you that some of the comments made today may be