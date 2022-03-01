Mar 01, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Cameron J. Goldade - Pembina Pipeline Corporation - Interim CFO



Thank you, Mary. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Pembina's conference call and webcast to review our announcement this morning that Pembina and KKR are creating a joint venture to merge our Western Canadian Processing Assets. On the call today, we also have Scott Burrows, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jaret Sprott, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Pipelines and Facilities. This call is also being webcast and will be available for replay on our website. Throughout this call, we will refer to an accompanying presentation, which is also available for download on our website.



I'd like to remind you that some of the comments made today may be forward-looking information in nature and are based on Pembina's