Q2 2022 Pembina Pipeline Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Pembina Pipeline Corporation 2022 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Cameron Goldade, Pembina Interim Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Cameron J. Goldade - Pembina Pipeline Corporation - Interim CFO



Thank you, Keith, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Pembina's conference call and webcast to review highlights from the second quarter of 2022. On the call today, we have Scott Burrows, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jaret Sprott, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; Janet Loduca, Senior Vice President, External Affairs and Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer; and Stu Taylor, Senior Vice President, Marketing and New Ventures and Corporate Development Officer.



I would like to remind you that some of the comments made today may be forward-looking in nature and are based on Pembina's current expectations, estimates, judgments and projections. Forward-looking statements we may