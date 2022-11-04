Q3 2022 Pembina Pipeline Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Pembina Pipeline Corporation's 2022 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Friday, November 4, 2022. I would now like to turn the conference over to Cameron Goldade, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.
Cameron J. Goldade - Pembina Pipeline Corporation - Senior VP & CFO
Thank you, Colin, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Pembina's conference call and webcast to review highlights from the third quarter of 2022.
On the call today, we also have Scott Burrows, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jaret Sprott, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Janet Loduca, Senior Vice President, External Affairs and Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer.
I would like to remind you that some of the comments made today may be forward-looking in nature and are based on Pembina's current expectations, estimates, judgments and projections. Forward-looking statements we may express or imply today are subject to risks and
