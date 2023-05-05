Q1 2023 Pembina Pipeline Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Pembina Pipeline Corporation Q1 2023 results. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Friday, May 5, 2023.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Cameron Goldade, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.
Cameron J. Goldade - Pembina Pipeline Corporation - Senior VP & CFO
Thank you, Joanna, and Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Pembina's conference call and webcast to review highlights from the first quarter of 2023. On the call today, we have Scott Burrows, President and Chief Executive Officer; along with other members of Pembina's senior officer team, including Jaret Sprott, Janet Loduca, Stu Taylor and Chris Scherman.
I would like to remind you that some of the comments made today may be forward-looking in nature and are based on Pembina's current expectations, estimates, judgments and projections. Forward-looking statements we may express or imply today are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from
May 05, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
