Aug 16, 2021 / NTS GMT
Presentation
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Royke Tumilaar
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk - President Director
* Adi Sulistyowati
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk - Vice President Director
* Muhammad Iqbal
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk - Institutional Banking Director
* Y.B. Hariantono
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk - MD, Information Technology and Operation
* Novita Widya Anggraini
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk - Finance Director
* David Pirzada
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk - Risk Management Director
=====================
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. We are glad to welcome you to PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk virtual analyst meeting on financial results for the first half of 2021. We hope you are all safe, healthy and doing well.
Proudly, we will introduce our Board of Director members who are attending the analyst meeting presentation
Half Year 2021 Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 16, 2021 / NTS GMT
