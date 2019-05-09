May 09, 2019 / 06:15AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q1 2019 Results Call of ProSiebenSat. 1 Media SE. This conference is being recorded. Today's call is hosted by Ms. Rupp-Menedetter. Please go ahead, Ms. Rupp-Menedetter.
Stefanie Rupp-Menedetter - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE - Head of Group Communications & Member of Executive Board
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Q1 press conference call. Our CEO, Max Conze; together with Deputy CFO, Ralf Gierig will lead you through the presentation today.
For the first time, we today broadcast this quarterly call via web stream. (Operator Instructions) But now let's get started with this, and I hand over to Max.
Max Conze - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO
Good morning, and thank you for Joyn-ning us today, which is a bit of word play. And some of you may have seen and some may not have seen that yesterday, we announced the launch of our new streaming platform, Joyn, this summer. And I think it's a wonderful word
Q1 2019 Prosiebensat 1 Media SE Earnings Press Conference Transcript
May 09, 2019 / 06:15AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...