May 09, 2019

Stefanie Rupp-Menedetter - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE - Head of Group Communications & Member of Executive Board



Max Conze; together with Deputy CFO, Ralf Gierig will lead you through the presentation today.



Max Conze - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Good morning, and thank you for Joyn-ning us today, which is a bit of word play. And some of you may have seen and some may not have seen that yesterday, we announced the launch of our new streaming platform, Joyn, this summer. And I think it's a wonderful word