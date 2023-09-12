Sep 12, 2023 / 06:10PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



The industrial REIT analyst at the Bank of America U.S. research team. I'm also joined here by fellow colleagues, Sarah Cooper, who is global sales as well as Andrew Bian -- Andrew Berger and Dan Yuan. And we're excited to kick off the next roundtable session with Prologis. Representing the company is Tim Arndt, CFO. And when we just ask for -- to kick off each session with a quick over of the business before diving into Q&A.



Timothy D. Arndt - Prologis, Inc. - CFO, MD of Treasury & Financial Planning and Treasurer



Okay. Well, thank you for that. I'll start just with an update on what we've seen so far in the quarter, and we have a book out this week that you can see some of these updates. But through the end of August or the first couple of months, we have occupancy relatively flat to the end of the second quarter. We were 97%, down from 97.2%, sitting here a few weeks into September, we've built some occupancy further and expect overall to end the quarter with occupancy higher than it was in June.



We're also disclosing in the