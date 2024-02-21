Insights from Chou America Mutual Funds' Latest 13F Filing

Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio), the renowned fund manager of Chou America Mutual Funds, has a remarkable journey from a telephone repairman to a respected figure in the value investing world. His latest 13F filing for Q4 2023 reveals strategic exits and adjustments in his portfolio. Chou's investment philosophy, deeply rooted in the teachings of Benjamin Graham, emphasizes buying undervalued stocks and thinking independently, away from market noise. His approach prioritizes a company's financial health and intrinsic value over short-term market trends.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

During the fourth quarter of 2023, Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio) made the decision to completely exit two holdings:

MBIA Inc (MBI, Financial): Chou sold all 199,530 shares, which had a -1.92% impact on the portfolio.

Beyond Inc (BYON, Financial): The liquidation of all 38,405 shares caused a -0.81% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Chou also strategically reduced his stake in one company:

He trimmed his position in Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY, Financial) by 2,200 shares, leading to a -48.09% decrease in shares and a -0.28% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $109.81 during the quarter, with a 29.19% return over the past three months and a 3.88% year-to-date return.

Portfolio Overview

As of the end of Q4 2023, Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 16 stocks. The top holdings were heavily weighted in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A, Financial) at 57.06%, followed by Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC, Financial) at 7.54%, Ally Financial Inc (ALLY, Financial) at 7.15%, Synchrony Financial (SYF, Financial) at 6.02%, and Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZWW, Financial) at 5.34%. The portfolio's industry concentration was primarily in Financial Services, Healthcare, Industrials, Consumer Cyclical, Communication Services, Technology, and Basic Materials.

