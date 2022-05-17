



PA.V - Palamina Corp

Palamina Corp at Cambridge House International Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

May 17, 2022 - May 18, 2022 / NTS GMT



Presentation

Unidentified Company Representative [1]

Hey, everybody. I hope you're doing well. Welcome to VRIC afternoon.



So Palamina is an exploration company that's active in southeastern Peru. We've gone there. There's an exploration boom under there -- underway there, and we're looking for the hard rock source of the gold mineralization that feeds the alluvials. This is just a picture of our drill rig last year; it gives you the idea of we're using man-portables. And that's our team.



These are just -- on this slide here, Palamina has spent roughly CAD5 million on its main project, the -- I'll talk about these four visible gold zones on a 2.4-kilometer trend. The rock in the top right there is one