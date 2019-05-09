Q1 2019 Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Plymouth Industrial REIT First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Tripp Sullivan with Investor Relations. Mr. Sullivan, please go ahead.



Tripp Sullivan - Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. - IR, SCR Partners, LLC



Thank you. Good afternoon. Welcome to the Plymouth Industrial REIT conference call to review the company's results for the first quarter 2019. On the call today will be Jeff Witherell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Pen White, President and Chief Investment Officer; and Dan Wright, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Our results were released this morning and our earnings press release, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website, along with our Form 10-Q and supplemental filed with the SEC. A replay of this call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through May 16, 2019. The numbers to access the replay are