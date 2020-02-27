Q4 2019 Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome to Plymouth Industrial REIT Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Tripp Sullivan of Investor Relations. Go ahead.



Tripp Sullivan - Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. - IR, SCR Partners, LLC



Thank you. Good morning. Welcome to the Plymouth Industrial REIT conference call to review the company's results for the fourth quarter of 2019. On the call today will be Jeff Witherell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Pen White, President and Chief Investment Officer; Dan Wright, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Jim Connolly, Executive Vice President of Asset Management.



Our results were released this morning in our earnings press release, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website, along with our Form 10-K and supplemental filed with the SEC. A replay of this call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through March 5, 2020. The numbers to access the