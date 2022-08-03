Q2 2022 Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Harry M. Sullivan - SCR Partners, LLC - President



Thank you. Good morning. Welcome to the Plymouth Industrial REIT conference call to review the company's results for the second quarter of 2022. On the call today will be Jeff Witherell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Pen White, President and Chief Investment Officer; Anthony Saladino, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Jim Connolly, Executive Vice President of Asset Management; and Anne Hayward, General Counsel.



A replay of this call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call