Jun 06, 2023 / 02:15PM GMT

Anthony Hau - Truist Securities - Analyst



Okay. Good morning, everyone. My name is Anthony Hau at Truist Securities. Thank you so much for being here in the morning. It's my pleasure to be monitoring the panel for Plymouth REIT. With us from the company are Jeff Witherell, Chairman and CEO; and Anthony Saladino, Executive Vice President and CFO.



Before we get into the market fundamentals and other topics, Jeff, for investors out there who may be less familiar with Plymouth, maybe you can give us a brief overview of the company and your broader strategy.



Jeff Witherell - Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. - CEO & Chairman



Thanks, Anthony. Yes. Plymouth, as we sit here today, we own just over 34 million square feet of space and about 210 buildings across about eight primary markets for us. We're vertically integrated, consider ourselves real estate operators. We now manage -- just about 70% of our portfolio is managed in-house across five offices: Boston, Columbus, Memphis, Atlanta, and Jacksonville, Florida.



We have -- as you mentioned, the