Q4 2018 Pembina Pipeline Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

J. Scott Burrows - Pembina Pipeline Corporation - Senior VP & CFO



Thank you, Adam. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Pembina's conference call and webcast to review highlights from the fourth quarter and the full year 2018. I'm Scott Burrows, Pembina's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



On the call with me today are Mick Dilger, Pembina's President and Chief Executive Officer; Jason Wiun, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Pipelines; Jaret Sprott, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Facilities; and Stu Taylor, Senior Vice President, Marketing and New Ventures.



Before we start, I'd like to remind you that some of the