Q1 2019 Pembina Pipeline Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Emily, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Pembina Pipeline Corporation First Quarter Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. Scott Burrows, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, you begin your conference.



J. Scott Burrows - Pembina Pipeline Corporation - Senior VP & CFO



Thank you, Emily. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Pembina's conference call and webcast to review highlights from the first quarter of 2019. I'm Scott Burrows, Pembina's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



On the call with me today are Mick Dilger, Pembina's President and Chief Executive Officer; Jason Wiun, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Pipelines; Jaret Sprott, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Facilities; and Stu Taylor, Senior Vice President, Marketing and New Ventures & Corporate Development Officer.



Before we start, I'd like to remind you that some of the comments made today may be