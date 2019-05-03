Pembina Pipeline Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 03, 2019 / 08:00PM GMT
Randall J. Findlay - Pembina Pipeline Corporation - Chairman of the Board
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Pembina Pipeline Corporation. My name is Randy Findlay. I am Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pembina, and I will preside over the meeting today as Chairman.
With me on the podium today, we have our CEO, Mick Dilger; and Chris Scherman, who is Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Pembina.
In the audience today are a number of representatives of Pembina's executive management team, employees and external advisers. We're going to ask the executives to stand up and you could see what good-looking folks there. Well, what a bunch. Anyways. So proud to have them. Anyways. I would like at this time to introduce the other members of the Board of Directors of Pembina in attendance today, and maybe you'll just stand as I call your name: Anne-Marie Ainsworth, Maureen Howe, Gord Kerr, David LeGresley, Bob Michaleski, Leslie O'Donoghue, Bruce Rubin, Jeff Smith and Henry Sykes.
The meeting
