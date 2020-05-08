Pembina Pipeline Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 08, 2020 / 08:00PM GMT

Good afternoon. My name is Shantel, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Pembina Pipeline Corporation's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Thank you for joining us.



Randy Findlay, Chairman, you may begin your meeting.



Randall J. Findlay - Pembina Pipeline Corporation - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Pembina Pipeline Corporation. My name is Randy Findlay, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pembina, and I will preside over this meeting as Chairman.



This year, to proactively address the unprecedented public health impacts of COVID-19 and to mitigate risk to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, this meeting is being held as a virtual-only meeting.



We have ensured that this virtual meeting offers shareholders the opportunity to participate, submit questions and vote at the meeting. As in past years, we