Q2 2020 Pembina Pipeline Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Pembina Pipeline Corporation's Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Scott Burrows, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



J. Scott Burrows - Pembina Pipeline Corporation - Senior VP & CFO



Thank you, Julianne. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Pembina's conference call and webcast to review highlights from the second quarter of 2020. I'm Scott Burrows, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. On the call with me today are Mick Dilger, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jason Wiun, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Pipeline; Jaret Sprott, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Facilities; Stu Taylor, Senior Vice President, Marketing and New Ventures and Corporate Development Officer; and Cam Goldade, Vice