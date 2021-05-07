Pembina Pipeline Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 07, 2021 / 08:00PM GMT

Randall J. Findlay - Pembina Pipeline Corporation - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I am Randy Findlay, the Chair of the Board of Pembina Pipeline Corporation. And on behalf of the directors, it is my pleasure to welcome you to Pembina's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. For me, the annual meeting is always a highlight as it provides an opportunity to engage face-to-face with our investors and other stakeholders. Regrettably, once again this year, to address the public health impact of COVID-19 and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees, investors and other stakeholders, the meeting is being held as a virtual-only meeting.



In a moment, I will join you via audio to conduct the formal business of the meeting, after which we will have a presentation from Pembina's President and CEO, Mick Dilger, followed by a question period. The past year has been one of the most challenging in history and the ultimate test of our resilience, both at Pembina and across the world.



I would like to take a moment to