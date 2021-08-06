Q2 2021 Pembina Pipeline Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Pembina's conference call and webcast to review the highlights from the second quarter of 2021.



On the call with me today are Mick Dilger, President and Chief Executive Officer; Scott Burrows, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Harry Anderson, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Pipelines; Jaret Sprott, Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Facilities; Stu Taylor, Senior Vice President, Marketing and New Ventures and Corporate Development Officer; and Janet Loduca, Senior Vice President, External Affairs and Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer.



I'd like to remind you that some of the