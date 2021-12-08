Dec 08, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Cameron Goldade - Pembina Pipeline Corporation - Interim CFO



Thank you, Sarah. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Pembina's conference call and webcast to provide a general business update including progress on environmental, social and governance priorities and to outline the company's 2022 outlook. I'm Cameron Goldade, Pembina's Interim Chief Financial Officer.



On the call with me today are Randy Findlay, Chair of Pembina's Board of Directors; Scott Burrows, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; Janet Loduca, Senior Vice President, External Affairs and Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer; Jaret Sprott, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Facilities; Harry Andersen, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Pipelines; and Stu Taylor, Senior Vice President, Marketing and New Ventures and Corporate