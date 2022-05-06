Pembina Pipeline Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 06, 2022 / 08:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Pembina Pipeline Corporation 2022 Annual General Meeting. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Randy Findlay, Chair of the Board. Please go ahead, sir.
Randall J. Findlay - Pembina Pipeline Corporation - Former Presiding Director & Independent Chairman of the Board
Good afternoon, and welcome to the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Pembina Pipeline Corporation. My name is Randy Findlay, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pembina Pipeline Corporation. In accordance with our bylaws, I will preside over this meeting as Chairman.
As Pembina continues to build strong relationships and partnerships with indigenous communities, it is important to the Board of Directors and to me personally to start our meeting today with a land acknowledgment. Pembina acknowledges our traditional hosts and thanks them for their graciousness in welcoming us to carry out work on their traditional territories. Pembina plays a role in the economic reconciliation with indigenous
