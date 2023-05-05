Pembina Pipeline Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 05, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Henry W. Sykes - Pembina Pipeline Corporation - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon, and welcome to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Pembina Pipeline Corporation. My name is Henry Sykes, Chair of Pembina's Board of Directors and in accordance with our bylaws, I'll preside over this meeting as Chair.



Before we proceed with the rest of the meeting, I'd like to start with a land acknowledgment, recognizing that we have people joining us today from numerous locations. As Pembina continues to build strong relationships and partnerships with Indigenous communities, land acknowledgments are one way for us to communicate our respect for the land that we all share. Pembina acknowledges our traditional host and thanks them for their graciousness in welcoming us to carry out work in their traditional territories.



Pembina plays a role in the economic reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and their respective communities where Pembina's operations take place. We acknowledge the future generations and the collective responsibility we all have to these lands.



