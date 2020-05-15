Perpetual Energy Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 15, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome everyone to the Perpetual Energy Annual Meeting. My name is Cassandra, and I will be your operator. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to Ms. Sue Riddell Rose. Ms. Rose, you may begin.



Susan L. Riddell Rose - Perpetual Energy Inc. - President, CEO & Executive Chairman



Good morning. Welcome to the virtual-only Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Perpetual Energy Inc. My name is Sue Riddell Rose. I'm Chairman of the Board as well as President and Chief Executive Officer of Perpetual.



We are pleased to host today's meeting through this virtual meeting platform, accessible to all of our shareholders regardless of physical location. We sincerely appreciate your interest and participation today at our virtual AGM, and we do hope that you are keeping safe and healthy during this time. As you know, we are hosting this meeting virtually this year as a result of COVID-19 and the related public health measures that have been enacted and to protect the health and well-being of our communities and our