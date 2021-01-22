Jan 22, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Perpetual Energy AGM meeting. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Susan Riddell Rose. You may begin.



Susan L. Riddell Rose - Perpetual Energy Inc. - President, CEO & Executive Chairman



Thank you. Welcome to the live Audiocast Special Meeting of Shareholders of Perpetual Energy. My name is Sue Riddell Rose, and I'm the Chairman of the Board as well as President and Chief Executive Officer of Perpetual. We're pleased to host today's meeting through this live Audiocast meeting platform accessible to all of our shareholders, regardless of physical location.



We sincerely appreciate your interest and participation today at our special meeting, and we do hope that you are keeping safe and healthy during this time.



As you know, we are having this meeting via a live audiocast format as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related public health measures that have been enacted to protect the health and well-being of our