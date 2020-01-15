Q2 2020 Perseus Mining Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Jan 15, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Jeffrey Allan Quartermaine - Perseus Mining Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you very much, and welcome to this conference call to discuss Perseus Mining's December 2019 quarterly report that we released to the market this morning. For those of you who haven't had an opportunity to read the document at this stage, let me briefly summarize it for you.



So firstly, this quarter, Perseus' 2 operations at Edikan and SissinguÃ© continue to perform very strongly and in line with our plans, producing 69,155 ounces of gold at a weighted average production cost of USD 843 per ounce and a weighted average all-in site cost to USD 962 per ounce, U.S. those numbers are.



Our average cash margin on each ounce of gold produced was USD 453 per ounce, which exceeded our stated strategic target of USD 400 an ounce. The